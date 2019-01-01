LInkBox - Platform of Links storage, analysis and, indexing for Link Builders


The tool that helps to manage your link campaigns on a new level.


After Registration you get 100 credits that help you to test your product without paying a dollar.
Detailed on all actions in the Linkbox
How to create a backlinks campaign in Linkbox

Core features of LinkBox

The functions that we try to develop constantly
Quality control and link availability
Ability to check donor links in one click. Automatically checks anchors, acceptors, tags, response code, titles. Auto-tracking of clicked links in Index.

More details:
Add url - add donors to Index
96% chance of adding any indexed links to Google within 48 hours. Now you don't need to wait for the bots (robots), just get donors indexed by yourself.

More details:
Intersection Module
Console \ Ahrefs
A unique chance to know what is happening with your campaigns at other sources.
Now you will know exactly what links competitors see, and which ones are visible for search engines.

More details:
Campaign + tier1 и tier2
The first and second level donors control, their influence on the site acceptor and real PageRank of the page.
Donor Trust, DA & PA
Accounting for the quality and credibility of donor pages by several analyzers at once. Social activity and search traffic tracking on the page.Moz, Alexa, Semrush и Facebook.
Clear and easy-to-read report
Now you do not need an additional tool for the clear output and storage of your links.

How much is Link Box?

Prices are based on a single Link checking.
We always try to reduce the price. The more users are, the less price is
$1= 100cr


Speed up of new pages Index in Google Search Engine
add url google
1 credit ($0.01)
Check which pages get into the search engine index, which do not
check page index
0.3 credit ($0.003)
Check all the links on the page with tags and anchors
link check
0.1 credit ($0.001)
Check domain trust by Moz, Alexa, Semrush и Facebook
domain / page trust
0.5 credit ($0.005)
Sign Up and get 100 credits
How it works
Set up your Link campaigns
Import into the service the first and second level links and you will have access to a quick analysis of all campaign data.
Get any link analyzed if it's valid
In a generated report, it is possible to track links by index\noindex, tags, donor quality.
Campaign verification set up
Then you just set up a review of your links and the system will notify you of all changes in your campaigns.
Get traffic to your Webpage
Links are one of the most significant ranking factors. By managing your companies qualitatively, you will be ahead of your competitors.


The easiest way to track your campaigns by external promotion

LinkBox automates the entire process for your customers or your own domains.

  • Be aware when you lose or get links.
  • Get an idea of competitor link building strategies.
  • Get your link profile analyzed with tons of metrics.
  • It is easy to identify and disavow bad links.

1. Track and monitor backlinks 24/7
LinkBox tracks your campaigns day and night. We will send you notifications when you get new backlinks and when they are deleted. You don't need to waste your time to check links manually.

2. Track your competitors
We will help to analyze and define your competitors strategy. Our software is able to analyze TOP 10 competitors in one click and outline just valid links so you don't need to waste the time for the rest.

3. Get your backlinks analyzed
We will show you convenient SEO metrics so that you can easily check which backlinks are valuable and which ones can damage the positions of keywords of your website (and traffic!). Now you will know which links (articles) are profitable but which should be sent to disallow.
Link Building should give TOP but not to drain your budget.
