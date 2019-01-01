Import into the service the first and second level links and you will have access to a quick analysis of all campaign data.
Get any link analyzed if it's valid
In a generated report, it is possible to track links by index\noindex, tags, donor quality.
Campaign verification set up
Then you just set up a review of your links and the system will notify you of all changes in your campaigns.
Get traffic to your Webpage
Links are one of the most significant ranking factors. By managing your companies qualitatively, you will be ahead of your competitors.
The easiest way to track your campaigns by external promotion
LinkBox automates the entire process for your customers or your own domains.
Be aware when you lose or get links.
Get an idea of competitor link building strategies.
Get your link profile analyzed with tons of metrics.
It is easy to identify and disavow bad links.
1. Track and monitor backlinks 24/7 LinkBox tracks your campaigns day and night. We will send you notifications when you get new backlinks and when they are deleted. You don't need to waste your time to check links manually.
2. Track your competitors We will help to analyze and define your competitors strategy. Our software is able to analyze TOP 10 competitors in one click and outline just valid links so you don't need to waste the time for the rest.
3. Get your backlinks analyzed We will show you convenient SEO metrics so that you can easily check which backlinks are valuable and which ones can damage the positions of keywords of your website (and traffic!). Now you will know which links (articles) are profitable but which should be sent to disallow.
Link Building should give TOP but not to drain your budget.